Utica College men’s ice Hockey wins fifth-consecutive regular season title, prepares for playoffs as

The utica college men's hockey program.

-- on saturday the pioneers defeated neumann 6-0 to earn the regular season conference title for the 5th straight time.

-- u-c has earned the top-seed in the united collegiate hocky conference tournament which begins on wednesday, so that means each of their games will be played at home.

-- the pioneers are heading into the tournament on a 7- game winning streak.

-- after a tumultuous season, head coach gary heenan is extremely proud of is players.

Gary heenan: the resiliency of the guys is certainly something they should be commended for.

After last year's dissapointment ending the year with a 20-game win streak and then halting right before the quarterfinal of the national tournament, we lot our first game this year.

It was a humbling experience, probably a good one that served us well.

So it's a heck of an opportunity to do it again this year and really excited.

Our group feels good and excited to get the playoffs started on wednesday.

On wednesday u-c will face manhattanville in the u-c-h-c quaterfinals.

Puck drop is at 7 p-m.

