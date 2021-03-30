Utica College men’s ice Hockey wins fifth-consecutive regular season title, prepares for playoffs as

3-26-21 SPORTS EXPRESS
All the scores, from all the sports (in action)! Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, March 26, 2021.
The utica college men's hockey program.
-- on saturday the pioneers defeated neumann 6-0 to earn the regular season conference title for the 5th straight time.
-- u-c has earned the top-seed in the united collegiate hocky conference tournament which begins on wednesday, so that means each of their games will be played at home.
-- the pioneers are heading into the tournament on a 7- game winning streak.
-- after a tumultuous season, head coach gary heenan is extremely proud of is players.
Gary heenan: the resiliency of the guys is certainly something they should be commended for.
After last year's dissapointment ending the year with a 20-game win streak and then halting right before the quarterfinal of the national tournament, we lot our first game this year.
It was a humbling experience, probably a good one that served us well.
So it's a heck of an opportunity to do it again this year and really excited.
Our group feels good and excited to get the playoffs started on wednesday.
On wednesday u-c will face manhattanville in the u-c-h-c quaterfinals.
Puck drop is at 7 p-m.
The women are hosting nazareth in the quarterfinals on thursday the mohawk valley diamond dawgs have announced the 2021
