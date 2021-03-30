Baby Reacts to Hearing Mom's Voice For First Time

This baby could only hear very loud sounds, so his mom decided to get him hearing aids.
When it was put on his ear and his mom started talking to him, he smiled.
Although the baby looked confused, he laughed while reacting to the voices he heard.
This baby could only hear very loud sounds, so his mom decided to get him hearing aids.
When it was put on his ear and his mom started talking to him, he smiled.
Although the baby looked confused, he laughed while reacting to the voices he heard.
A baby girl in Minnesota suffering from hearing loss, gets the opportunity to hear her mother’s voice for the first time!..
A baby girl in Minnesota suffering from hearing loss, gets the opportunity to hear her mother’s voice for the first time!..