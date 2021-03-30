Man kills wife, flees with child in Ludhiana

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Punjab's Ludhiana on March 29.

As per the police, the accused was drunk and strangled the 21-year-old woman to death.

After the incident, he fled away with his child.

The search is on.

Investigation is underway in this regard.

While speaking to media, the police official said, "Neighbours said that the accused along with a few others were present in the house.

Investigation is underway."