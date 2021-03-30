Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

The information was confirmed by Abdullah's son, Omar Abdullah, who took to Twitter on Tuesday.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested," Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

"I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," he further added.

The 83-year-old was found infected with coronavirus on March 30.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in JandK rose to 1,989 on March 28 with four more fatalities, while 309 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,29,993, as per officials.