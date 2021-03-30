Kim Jong Un's sister slams South Korea's president

North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong Un's sister slammed South Korea's president Moon Jae-in over his remarks after Pyongyang's missile tests last week.

The sister of North Korea's leader, Kim Yo Jong, hit out at South Korea's president, over criticisms of Pyongyang's recent missile test, according to state media on Tuesday.

Last week, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, the first such test in nearly a year.

State media KCNA reported on Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong called President Moon Jae-in 'disgraceful' for agreeing with the U.S. in condemning the missile test.

Moon had called last week's launches 'concerning', and said Washington and the two Koreas should make efforts to continue talks.

Washington considers Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs serious threats to international peace and security.

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden said North Korea's test violated sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council, though he said he still remained open to diplomacy.