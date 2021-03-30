LDF betrayed Kerala for few pieces of gold: PM Modi in Palakkad

Ahead of Kerala Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Palakkad on March 30.

While addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "Today I have come among you to seek your blessings for the BJP in the upcoming state elections.

I have come here with a vision that is refreshingly different from the current situation in Kerala." "Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver.

LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Palakkad constituency, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan was also present at a rally.

The state Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in single phase on April 06.