World leaders call for new treaty to tackle future pandemics
The post-coronavirus world needs to work to protect the health of future generations and deal with future pandemics in a highly co-ordinated fashion, leaders including Boris Johnson have said.His French and German counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel were among others to sign a joint letter, which called Covid-19 the “biggest challenge to the global community since the 1940s”.