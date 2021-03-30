PM Modi praises 'Metro Man' Sreedharan, says he devoted himself to Kerala's progress

While addressing a public rally in Kerala's Palakkad on March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan.

"'Metroman' Sreedharan, a man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala's progress.

As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power, stood firm on his commitment to Kerala," PM Modi said.

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Palakkad constituency, 'Metro Man' Sreedharan was also present at a rally.

The state Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in single phase on April 06.