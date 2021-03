Kerala govt betrayed you for few pieces of gold: PM Modi | Oneindia News

Addressing a rally in Palakkad, PM Modi attacked the LDF over the gold smuggling scam and said it betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold; The police have arrested 17 people who clashed with police after being denied permission to take out Hola Mohalla procession; Manipur government has withdrawn an earlier order against local authorities setting up food and shelter camps for Myanmar citizens.

