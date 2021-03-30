Another Covid-19 wave in Delhi? Health minister Satyendar Jain answers

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain dismissed hints of another Covid-19 wave in the national capital.

Jain said it would require another week to identify it as a Covid wave.

Delhi recorded over 1,900 Covid-19 cases on Monday, the highest in around three-and-a-half months, while the positivity rate rose to 2.77 per cent.

Jain also said that many ICU beds and ventilators are available in government hospitals in Delhi.

The active cases rose to 7,545 on Monday from 6,625 the previous day.

The daily cases started to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

