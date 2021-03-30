At 40.1 degrees, Holi was hottest March day in Delhi since 1945

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on March 30, the scientist (DGM) in Delhi India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr Kuldeep Srivastava spoke about second-highest temperature recorded in Delhi.

Srivastava said, "On March 31, 1945, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday (March 29), Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius.

This was second-highest temperature recorded in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in 76 years.

The reason was low wind speed and clear skies," he added.