26th National Thang-Ta Championship 2021 concludes in Manipur

The 26th National Thang-Ta Championship 2021 concluded today at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Manipur.

The championship was organised by Huyel Langlon Thang-Ta Association under the supervision of the Thang-Ta Federation of India.

Amid COVID-19, players from 19 states including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Harayana took part.

Categories of sub-junior, junior, and senior categories fight for top honors in Phunaba Ama, Phunaba Anishuba, Thang-Haiba, and Thanglon and Khonglon-Khutlon events.

A total of 558 players from 19 states participated in the championship.

'Thang-Ta' will be part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 to be held at Panchkula in Haryana.