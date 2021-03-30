Religious conference in Srinagar propagates the message of peace and unity

With an aim to fortify the bond of love and communal harmony among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a religious conference was organized at the Sher-e-Kashmiri Convention Centre in Srinagar city.

Inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the conference urged religious leaders to spread the message of peace and brotherhood among the citizens of the union territory.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir is an ocean of spirituality and that multicultural harmony has always been one of the key features of the territory.

The daylong conference witnessed the participation of around 550 religious leaders including Moulvis and Muftis with around 200 youngsters and 200 women.

Representatives also discussed the role of religion in the betterment of society and how it can build strong connection among people of different faiths.

Events like these not only spread a message of religious coexistence but also paves a way for building a peaceful and harmonious society.