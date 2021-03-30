Mug Club: Rome Rescue Mission Easter Dinner

To easter sunday.

They're looking for ham, roast beef, salad ingredients, easter candy, scripture easter eggs, potatoes, and fresh veggies.... just to name a few!

You can donate food items to the rome rescue mission from monday through friday -- 9am to 5pm.

Also, on saturday and sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Easter meals will be available for pickup on sunday, april 4th, from noon until 2pm.

They will be closed to indoor dining that day.

With a little help from their mobile mission, meals will also be delivered for people to pick up throughout the city of rome on a first-come, first-served basis.

