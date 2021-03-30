Beloved shelter dog finds forever home

A local shelter dog that gained national attention has finally found his forever home.

In a news 18 update, charlie brown was adopted monday from natalie's second chance.

You may remember, news 18 first told you about charlie brown's story earlier this month.

He was rescued from a barn after being found with numerous health issues and a gun shot wound.

Since then, he's fully recovered and now has a loving family to spend his time with.