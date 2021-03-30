Two dozen vaccines under pre-clinical trials in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with his wife Nutan Goel took the second shot of Covid vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on March 30 and said that many districts are recovering without a single case of COVID-19 within few days.

He said, "There are 430 districts in the country where not a single case of coronavirus has been reported in the last 28 days.

The situation is under control but we don't have to be complacent in terms of observing COVID appropriate behaviour." "Around seven more COVID vaccine candidates are in clinical trials.

Some of them are in the advanced phase of the trials.

Around two dozen vaccines are in pre-clinical trials," he added.