MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Says Trump Will Be Back in Office in August

Donald Trump will be president again by August, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Steve Bannon in a podcast rant.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Donald Trump will be president again by August, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Steve Bannon in a podcast rant.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
An anchor on Newsmax, a right-wing cable channel, walked off the set after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell would not stop spouting lies..
Twitter bans My Pillow account after post from CEO Mike Lindell