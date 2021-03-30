Fleming County Accident Victim Identified GMK 033021

The victim of wreck in Fleming County earlier this month has now been identified.

Died at a hospital.

We now know the name of a man killed in a wreck in fleming county earlier this month.

According to state police..

53-year-old michael jackson, of carlisle, was driving east on kentucky 32 on march 19 when his pickup truck crossed the road, and hit a parked semi.

State police say jackson died on the scene.

Fs lotto mm:jackpot