Fleming County Accident Victim Identified GMK 033021
We now know the name of a man killed in a wreck in fleming county earlier this month.
According to state police..
53-year-old michael jackson, of carlisle, was driving east on kentucky 32 on march 19 when his pickup truck crossed the road, and hit a parked semi.
State police say jackson died on the scene.
