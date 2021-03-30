National Spring Cleaning Week 3/30/2021

It's National Spring Cleaning Week and Top Mops owner Mary Ann Miller gives a professional tip to "Work top to bottom in a circle."

And grandparents doing it...spring cleaning became a family tradition.

Now, it has its own week.

This week is national spring cleaning week!

L3: good morning kentucky!

White national spring cleaning week with top mops lexington mary ann miller... the owner of top mops cleaning..

Has some tips anyone can use to clean out the winter doldrums. the first step... schedule your cleaning time.

She says find a time that you can do it and try to pick a room to focus on rather than the whole house.

She says we often get distracted by picking up the clutter surrounding us...we end up forgetting to actually clean.

So what's the best way to go about cleaning?

L3: good morning kentucky!

White mary ann miller owner, top mops cleaning "our professional trick of the trade, if you ask most professional cleaning companies, they're probably going to tell you that they work top to bottom, in a circle.

So this is kind of our magic trick, this helps avoid missing things that you might not think about or you think about afterwards."

L3: good morning kentucky!

White national spring cleaning week with top mops lexington miller says once you've finished spring cleaning... it's important to do maintenance cleaning... every week or two so things don't fall back into clutter and chaos.

Time is... we have another look at our top stories at the top of the hour.