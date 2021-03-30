Skip to main content
Tuesday, March 30, 2021

National Doctors Day is March 30

A year into the coronavirus pandemic and healthcare workers are still pulling long hours and exposing themselves to the virus.

Be sure take a moment to say 'thanks' because it's National Doctors Day!

IT.A YEAR INTO THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC -- ANDHEALTHCARE WORKERS ARE STILLPULLING LONG HOURS AND EXPOSINGTHEMSELVES TO THE VIRUS.BE SURE TAKE A MOMENT TOSAY ’THANKS’ - BECAUSE IT’SNATIONAL DOCTORS DAY!ITS BEEN AROUND SINCE19-33.ALTHOUGH -- DOCTORS ARECRITICAL EVERY DAY - EVERY YEAR- BUT WITH EVERYTHING HAPPENING

