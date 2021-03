COVID-19: 807 UK, 47 South African, 1 Brazilian variants found in India, informs Health Ministry

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on March 30 said that 807 United Kingdom COVID variants, 47 South African variants and one Brazilian variant have been found in the country.

He added that country has administered over 6.11 crore doses in the country till date.

Out of these doses 3.5 crore doses have been administered to people above 45 years of age and 60 years of age.