Teens eligible for vaccine in Kansas

Teens can now get the covid-19 vaccine in kansas... kansas entered the final phase vaccination plan today.

Phase 5 allows anyone who has not yet been vaccinated and is at least 16-years-old to get the shot.

Minors will need to have a parent or guardian with them before they can get vaccinated and they must also be able to verify their age.

According to state officials, more than 35-percet of adults in kansas have received at least one dose of