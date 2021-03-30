Phase 2 of Missouri's COVID vaccination plan opens

No bond.

Today- millions of more missourians are eligible for the covid-19 vaccine.

Phase 2 of missouri's vaccination plan opened up today...allowing new groups to take the shot including construction workers, restaurant employees, higher education and the homeless... this comes as the state says nearly 25- percent -- or more than 1 point 5 million missourians -- have gotten at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine... more than 875-thouand have been fully vaccinated.

All missourians are expected to be eligible to get the vaccine starting april 9th.and st joseph health department says they're ready to vaccinate the masses.

(sot )"had the government not set out these phases and tiers, we would have had that big rush and that would've been difficult, but because we've had to work through these phases it really has benefited the clinics in getting people through."

To sign up for your vaccination appointment- head over to my m-l-c dot com slash vaccine and join the waiting list or check out your local pharmacy.