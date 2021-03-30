The Kentucky State Police is raising funds for its "Trooper Teddy Project", which provides teddy bears to children in traumatic situations, by selling Trooper Teddy Bears from Monday through Easter.
KSP Raising Funds for 'Trooper Teddy Project' Through Easter Sales
