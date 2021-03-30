KSP Raising Funds for 'Trooper Teddy Project' Through Easter Sales

With easter right around the corner - kentucky state police are hoping the easter bunny will include a trooper teddy bear - in each basket.... the trooper teddy project - provides stuffed animals to children in traumatic situations - such as car crashes - or domestic abuse cases - which frequently result in the arrest of a parent.... the trooper bears are on sale now through april 4th... k-s-p says - the program relies solely on donations - and the sale of the bears.... you can find a link to order one - on our website wevv.com