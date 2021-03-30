COVID-19 vaccinations expand to people 16+ who live or work in Butte County

Butte County Public Health announced Monday it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 16 and older who live or work in the county.

People 16 and older who live or work in butte county can now get a vaccine.

Linda - that age group is only eligible to receive the pfizer vaccine.

And health reps say they cannot come alone at a clinic.

If you are 16 and 17 years old... you can schedule an appointment right now.

When you arrive at your designated clinic, there are two things you must bring with you.

One - your parent or caregiver.

And two - a document - proving your age.

Public health says 16 and 17 year olds will only be able to schedule appointments at the chico or oroville community vaccination clinics.

If you are scheduling your appointment using "my-turn" you have to click on the 65 to 74 year old age group.

Then when you get to personal info put your actual birthdate.