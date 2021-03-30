Local cyclists stress the importance of following safety guidelines when biking

Meaning a lot more cyclists are getting out on the roads and trailskq2's mitchell riberal spoke with some biking experts with some tips on keeping it safe.

<< mitchell riberal reporting (nat sound bike wheel turning) sot: blake hoppe: manager: "if you're gonna be on a bike you should have a helmet on"bike riding has gained popularity since the pandemicand with the warm weather arriving, it looks like there will be more bikes on the roads and trails sot: hoppe: "we completely sold out a bikes last year and i have a feeling it's gonna be the same again this year"with bike numbers increasingriders must know about the potential dangers that lurk(nat sound cars driving on belt)sot: hoppe: "just assume that every driver doesn't see you and be very defensive"those at horizon cycling say to take every safety procedure you can sot: hoppe "you don't necessarily use the safety gear because you're going to be in a dangerous situation, you do it because somebody else may not be paying attention"while most think of safety gear as nighttime lights, helmets and bright clothes,there is another thing that helps during the day day lights sot: hoppe: "daytime running lights are great kinda like your car always has lights on taillights headlights helps drivers see you especially distracted drivers gives them a little bit more visibility" they say its important for bikers to follow the rules of the road..

Just like drivers... while some newer riders may not want to wear helmets vets say its better to be safe than sorry.sot: hoppe: "you only get you only get one chance with especially with head injuries.

And i would much rather be uncool than that have a serious injury."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, mitchell riberal, kq2 news to help push safety, horizon cycling has a deal where if you buy a bike you will get a discount on a helmet as well.

