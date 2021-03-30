Weekend storm left behind damage at Tupelo youth soccer facility

Winds ripped the roof off the concession stand, knocked down trees and damaged some soccer goals.

Now underway at the bankplus sportsplex in tupelo after strong winds damaged some of the soccer fields over the weekend... wtva's wayne hereford is live at the field with more on the extent of the destruction and what happens next... i'm near one of the entrances at the sportsplex where you can see what's left of some of soccer goals destroyed by the high winds.

I talked to the head of the tupelo futbol club about what this means for the kids who play here.

"very disappointing.

Obviously we don't like being in a situation where we've got to repair things to get things back in order for kids to be able to come out and play."

Laura kramer works for tupelo parks and recreati on department and heads the tupelo futbol club.

The site of twisted metal and part of the roof blown off of the concession stand is very troubling.

""but we have a great support system here in tupelo and i know we're going to get back on track very quick."

Kramer says there are over a thousand kids who play in the program from all over north mississippi.

(wayne hereford- tupelo) standup.."soccer has grown a lot in popularity a lot since the early 1990s.

And with soccer tournaments just around the corner and the remainder of the season yet to be played here for the youngsters, officials here at park and rec say they want to get things ready to go as soon as possible."

"the concession stand took the brunt of the hit from tghe storm damage.

And so right now our main focus is on cleanup .

We're trying to assess our situation and get our building back together.

So that we can finish out with our rec soccer league which is slated to end the next coulple of weeks."

Alex farned is the director of tupelo parks and recreation.

He said his deparment will work to replace the roof immediately.

But, for now he says they will go with a tarp on top and fix some things on the inside so that they can the concession stand back up and running.

Reporting live in tupelo wayne hereford wtva nine news.

