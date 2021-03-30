'You are so loud!' Nico the crying parrot wakes the house up with human-like wailing

Nice the parrot, famous for his human-like crying, wakes the house up with his constant wailing.

Nice the parrot, famous for his human-like crying, wakes the house up with his constant wailing.

Mark Rosenthal, based in Belleville, Michigan, films as he asks the bird why he is making such a racket.

Rosenthal, who runs Animal Magic, Inc.

One of the largest exotic rescue centres in America, tries to get Nico to laugh but the parrot is insistent on making a crying noise.

This footage was filmed on March 6.