Nice the parrot, famous for his human-like crying, wakes the house up with his constant wailing.
'You are so loud!' Nico the crying parrot wakes the house up with human-like wailing
Mark Rosenthal, based in Belleville, Michigan, films as he asks the bird why he is making such a racket.
Rosenthal, who runs Animal Magic, Inc.
One of the largest exotic rescue centres in America, tries to get Nico to laugh but the parrot is insistent on making a crying noise.
This footage was filmed on March 6.