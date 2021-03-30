Starmer reacts to report backing Met Police over Clapham

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has accepted the report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) that backed the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the Sarah Everard vigil on March 13 .

During a by-election campaign visit in Hartlepool, Sir Keir said he is still “concerned” and emphasised the need “to never lose sight” of the reason that people took part in the vigil on Clapham Common.

Report by Blairm.

