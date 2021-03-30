Americans look forward to life after COVID but many worry they've lost this skill

As soon as it's safe to get together with others, 38% of Americans are worried about one unexpected thing: being unable to make small talk.That's according to a new poll of 2,002 Americans, which found 34% of respondents feel they've become more awkward due to being all cooped up in their homes for the past year.It's been four whole months since the average American has had a meaningful conversation.The study conducted by Evite in conjunction with OnePoll aimed to discover just how people anticipate celebrating and gathering together as soon as it's safe to do so and found that a little awkwardness won't stand in our way, 36% will be sure to go out of their way to attend events that they previously avoided.