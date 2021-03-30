Road to Recovery Story on Social Media

In the tri-state - going viral on social media.... jordan wilson of owensboro - shares his recovery story every year on march 27th - the day he became sober.... this past weekend he celebrated his five year anniversary of being clean - and telling his story in a facebook post.... along with some old mugshots and current pictures of his family - he tagged the program friends of sinners - where he currently works as the development director.... as of now - the post has over 34 thousand shares - and the program has received several emails and messages - due to the heartwarming