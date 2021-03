Watch: Martyred soldier honoured at wreath-laying event; died in J&K attack

A soldier who was martyred in a terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, was honoured at a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar on March 30.

CRPF constable Jagannath Roy was injured in the Lawaypora attack on March 25, and succumbed to his injuries on March 29.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, spoke on the Sopore terror attack which occurred on March 29.