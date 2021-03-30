Strong winds in Delhi day after recording hottest March day since 1945

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on March 30, a day after recording the hottest day of the month since 1945.

Speaking to ANI, the scientist (DGM) in Delhi's India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr Kuldeep Srivastava said that Delhi-NCR will experience strong surface winds during day time and the temperature will hover between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius.

"Dust raising, strong raising, surface winds (speeding 40-45 kmph) are very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during March 30- April 1," he added.