Happy Birthday, Céline Dion!.

Céline Marie Claudette Dion turns 53 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

She signed her first recording contract when she was just 12 years old.

2.

Dion recorded one of the biggest songs of all time, “My Heart Will Go On,” in just one take.

3.

She is the youngest of 14 children.

4.

She had her first performance when she was 5 years old.

5.

Dion performed in front of Pope John Paul II at the Montreal Olympic Stadium when she was a teenager.

