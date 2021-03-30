Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hopsital after pain in abdomen| Oneindia News

National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai a day early because of pain in the abdomen.

The Congress in Kerala has hit out at the ruling CPM following a former Left-backed parliamentarian's "deplorable" comment against Rahul Gandhi during the election campaign yesterday.

Centre on Tuesday hit out at the Punjab government over the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Centre on Tuesday denied having received any request to conduct door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Tuesday asked airports to enhance surveillance and explore the possibility of imposing ‘spot fines’ on those who violate Covid protocols.

