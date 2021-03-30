Thai couple remove metal can stuck on distressed monitor lizard's head

This is the heartwarming moment a couple saved a monitor lizard that had its head stuck in a metal can in Thailand.

The pair were driving home when they saw the reptile struggling to move on the road in Bangkok.

Phatchara Kophachon, 34, and her husband came out of the pickup truck and approached the helpless creature.

Her partner held the water monitor using a sack before finally breaking it free by pulling off the metal can.

After the water monitor caught sight of the road, it ran back to the wild out of fear.

Phatchara said: "We thought the lizard was walking very weirdly on the road, but when we looked closer we realised if we didn’t help, the lizard would have eventually died." This footage was filmed in November 2020.