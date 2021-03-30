Reclaim These Streets organiser 'disappointed but not surprised' by report into vigil policing

Organiser for Reclaim These Streets, Jamie Klingler, has said she is “very disappointed but not that surprised” after an inspector’s report backed the police handling of the Sarah Everard vigil at Clapham Common.Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services found that Metropolitan Police officers were not heavy-handed at the event on March 13.