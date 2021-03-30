Arlene Foster calls for PSNI chief to quit over handling of Bobby Storey funeral

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has called for the region’s police chief to quit after prosecutors ruled out action against Sinn Fein leaders who attended a huge republican funeral during the pandemic.The funeral of former IRA leader Mr Storey has been one of the most controversial events of the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland, with Sinn Fein accused of undermining rules it was involved in creating at Stormont.