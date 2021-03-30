‘Previous govt was a disaster’: PM Modi targets Congress in Puducherry

Targeting senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the previous party government headed by him was a 'disaster' that failed on all fronts and lampooned him over not being fielded for the April 6 Assembly polls here.

PM Modi pointed out that the senior Congress leader was not contesting the polls this time.

"In the long list of non-performing Congress governments over the years, the previous Puducherry government has a special place.

The high command government, Delhi high command government of Puducherry failed on all fronts," he said.

