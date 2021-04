Utica Comets have canceled 10 games in a row since someone in the program tested positive for COVID earlier in March.

Covid-19 protocols.

The american hockey league made that announcement this morning.

The three games include tommorrow night's game against syracuse, saturday's game against providence and next monday's game against syracuse.

All three were to be played at the adirondack bank center.

Make-up dates...are yet to be determined.

