These Simple Self-Care Tasks Will Make You Healthier and Happier.
When making a change for the better, it’s hard to jump into goals that require a long-term commitment.
.
Instead, getting started with small, achievable changes can help you gradually improve your wellbeing.
.
Here are 10 simple self-care tasks that will help you feel healthier and happier.
.
1.
Make time to clean up cluttered environments as they can cause stress.
2.
Opt out of late-night invitations since they can lead to poor food choices and poor sleep.
3.
Give yourself a burst of energy by switching to cold water for the last 30 seconds of your shower.
4.
Hold yourself to staying hydrated by refilling your water bottle every hour.
.
5.
Add tea to your morning routine.
.
6.
Move unhealthy snacks and sweets to the back of your pantry and fridge to keep them “out of sight, out of mind.”.
7.
Take a 15-minute midday walk to boost your concentration and energy.
.
8.
For every 20 minutes you’re looking at a screen, take a 20-second break to look at something else that’s 20 feet away.
9.
Schedule 15 minutes of relaxation time every day.
.
10.
Donate your time to a cause or organization.
It will raise your self-esteem and lower loneliness