Evansville Hoses Hockey Team Playing Benefit Game for Local Animal Shelter

The Evansville Fire Department's hockey team, the Evansville Hoses, will be playing a benefit game on April 10 at Swonder Ice Arena with all proceeds benefiting It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue.

admission is 10- dollars for adults - and 5- dollars for kids 12 and under

doors will open at 6:00 p.m. - with the puck drop at 7:00 p.m