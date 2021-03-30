Skip to main content
Evansville Hoses Hockey Team Playing Benefit Game for Local Animal Shelter

The Evansville Fire Department's hockey team, the Evansville Hoses, will be playing a benefit game on April 10 at Swonder Ice Arena with all proceeds benefiting It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue.

Hoses hockey team - comprised of local fire- fighters - will be facing off against the fort wayne freeze police hockey team - saturday april 10th - for a special benefit game.... admission is 10- dollars for adults - and 5- dollars for kids 12 and under - with all proceeds benefiting "it takes a village no-kill rescue".... doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

- with the puck drop at 7:00 p.m at swonder ice arena.... for information on how to get your tickets - head to our website - w-e-v-v

