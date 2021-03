'Godzilla vs. Kong' Cast On A Potential Sequel

With the highly anticipated release of "Godzilla vs.

Kong", ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante is already wanting to know about a sequel.

Stars Alexander Skarsgard, Eiza Gonzalez and Demián Bichir share what ideas they have in store for Godzilla and King Kong in the next film, including a hilarious romantic comedy.