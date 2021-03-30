The Rescue Mission prepares to serve over 2,500 carry-out meals to community for Easter

The Rescue Mission will serve its third largest holiday meal on Sunday, April 4 between the hours of 12 noon and 3 p.m.
The Rescue Mission will serve its third largest holiday meal on Sunday, April 4 between the hours of 12 noon and 3 p.m.
At the 404 E.
Washington Blvd.
Location.
The meal is free and open to all members of the community.
The rescue mission is preparing to serve more than 25 hundred meals for easter sunday.this is for anyone in the area... and free.last year's meal was served carry- out style... due to covid-19.
The rescue mission says this yaers decisions is based on the allen county board of health and c-d-c recommendatio ns.you can pick up a meal between nooon and three at the 4-oh-4 east washington boulevard location on