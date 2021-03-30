Daily Download: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Not Married Despite Comment From Ingrid Michaelson
Singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson is setting the record straight after she mistakenly stated in a livestream that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were married.

