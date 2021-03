Florida's COVID death count under new scrutiny following study

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Florida is facing new criticism following a study published this month in the American Journal of Public Health.

RIGHT NOW- THESTATE IS REPORTING MORE THAN33-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE DIEDFROM THE VIRUS..

SINCE THEPANDEMIC BEGAN... BUT A NEWSTUDY JUST PUBLISHED IN THEAMERICAN JOURNAL OF PUBLICHEALTH- SAYS THE IMPACT OF THEPANDEMIC IS SIGNIFICANTLYGREATER THAN THE OFFICIALCOVID-19 DATA SUGGESTS.RESEARCHERS COMPARED THENUMBER OF ESTIMATED DEATHSFROM MARCH TO SEPTEMBER OFLAST YEAR... TO THE ACTUALNUMBER OF DEATHS THAT OCCURED.RESEARCHERS WROTE MORE THA49-HUNDRED SHOULD HAVE BEENCOUNTED AS A DEATH RESULTINGIN COVID-19... BUT WERE RULEDAS HAVING BEEN CAUSEDSOMETHING ELSE.WE HAVE REACHED OUT TO THEGOVERNOR'S OFFICE FOR ASTATEMENT ON THIS STUDY.