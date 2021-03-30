Minnesota is getting shots into arms faster than ever before--

Maplive:vaccine eligibility expands today in minnesota rochester, mn google earth 2020 google hyvee bri.bmp kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from hy-vee on west circle drive in rochester with how the first day of vaccine years of age and older are can count on katie - i'm told everything is going smoothly - however many of the appointments for younger patients will be beginning later this week into next week.

Vax for all-lvo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:minnesota expands vaccine access rochester, mn i was able to get inside hy- vee's pharmacy earlier this afternoon as patients received their covid-19 shots..

Hy-vee is able to vaccinate around 100 people at each of their locations every day.

I spoke with patient tim pike who got his first shot of pfizer today... he tells me he'd recommend getting vaccinated to anyone who is able.

Vax for all-lsot-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:tim pike received 1st covid-19 vaccine dose most definitely.

I didn't hardly even feel it.

She did a great job.

If you're interested in getting a vaccine at hy-vee..

You do have to schedule an appointment online.

Live in rochester- jessica bringe kimt news 3 thank you jessica.

Hy-vee does ask you don't call the pharmacy... instead customers can find open appointments and amy.fleming@kimt.com coverage you can count