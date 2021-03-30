CDC Director Going Off Script

The head of the CDC is scared.

Of the c-d-c---- is scared.

Dr. rochelle walensky said so herself yesterday.

That might be surprising at a time when we are making great progress on vaccines and life feels like it is returning to normal.

Kimt news 3's george mallet joins me with a closer look at the doctor's fears.

Coronavirus lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:george mallet gmallet@kimt.com coverage you can count on katie---- dr. rochelle walensky gives regular briefings in her position as head of the cdc.

I missed yesterday's briefing---- but then cbs medical contributor dr. brian mcdonough called my attention to it.

Dr. mcdonough and i were both struck by dr. wallensky's candor and her concern.

Cbs medical contributor i'm not a big political person as you know.

I'm usually not around when a lot of these politicians make statements, but today, the director of the cdc, dr. rochelle walensky, who i've never met actually went off script.

She went of script to express her fear.

From the fact that at a time when we are getting a lot of vaccines into arms---- states are opening up.

In much of the nation it is spring break and young people have descended on florida---- where they balked at a miami beach curfew.

These developments really have prompted the head of the cdc to go off script.

And that's exactly how dr. walensky put it.

Lowerthird2line coronavirus:dr. rochelle walensky director cdc i'm gonna lose the script, and i'm gonna reflect on the recurring feeling i have of impending doom.

We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope.

But right now, i'm scared.

So-called fourth surge of covid-19---- and maintains such a surge is entirely avoidable.

All we have to do get vaccinated when we can---- and in the meantime continue to wear a mask---- keep our distance--- and stay smart.

I'm asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends.

Gmallet@kimt.com coverage you can count on dr. walensky says there are quote "continuing concerning trends" in our response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite all of the good news about vaccines, wallensky says the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising.

The number of coronavirus cases in the u-s has now surpassed 30-point-two million.

It really appears doctor walensky wants to scare us all into better behavior.

During that same briefing, walensky said the trajectory of the pandemic in the united states is following european contries including germany, italy and france, which have experienced a "consistent and worrying spike in cases."

Stormteam 3 it's time for a