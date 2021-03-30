NFL Expands Season Schedule

The NFL owners were given the power to add an extra game last year.
Today they did just that, adding a 17th game to the schedule, making the regular season 18 weeks now.
CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
The Kansas City Chiefs are adding another home game to the 2021 schedule thanks to an NFL expansion — and it's a big one.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is expected to expand its regular season schedule to seventeen games.