Toddler dies in grandma's care. Why is his mother charged?

According to fire investigators, Angel Campbell had left her son in the care of his grandmother when the boy started a fire that would later take his life.

FACES CHARGES FOR HER SON'SDEATH EVEN THOUGHINVESTIGATORS KNOW HE WAS INSOMEONE KNOW HE WAS IN SOMEONEELSE'S CARE WHEN HE DIED.THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.I'MTANYAO'ROURKE.AND I'M CRAIG MCKEE.THREE YEAR OLD AMARI CAMPBELLDIED IN AN APARTMENT FIRE INFEBRUARY WHILE INVESTIGATORSSAY HIS GRANDMOTHER WASWATCHING HIM.WCPO NINE NEWSREPORTER COURTNEY FRANCISCO ISLOOKING INTO THE CHARGES.--- LOSS OF A LITTLE BOY'SLIFE..

COULD NOW BECOMPOUNDED..WITH A MOTHER'S LOSS OF HERFREEDOM.4:54 "Courtney, ijust, there's going to be alot more that comes out aboutthis that's going to justifywhy this charge is coming."CHILD ENDANGERMENT DEFENSEATTORNEY BRAD GROENE LOOKED ATTHIS CASE FOR ME...AFTER AGRANJURY SAID THERE ñIS ENOUGHEVIDENCE TO CHARGE ANGELCAMPBELL WITH CHILDENDANGERMENT AND INVOLUNATRYMANSLAUGHTER IN THE DEATH OFHER THREE YEAR OLD SON AMARI.32 they're alleging the motherviolated a duty of care.THETODDLER DIED FEBRAURY 22ND...AFTER THIS APARTMENT CAUGHT ONFIRE ON DUDLEY WALK IN THEWEST END.THE FIRE REPORT SAYSSAY A GRANDMOTHER WASBABYSITTING... WHEN "... thechild lit stick of incense andplaced it on the couch."SHEESCAPED..

FIREFIGHTERS FOUNDTHE THREE YEAR OLD "under abed in the rear of theapartment... severelyburned..."DOCTORS PRONOUNCEDHIM DEAD AT THE HOSPITAL.THECOURT DOCUMENTS DO NOT GO INTODETAIL.SO I ASKED:HOW IS THEMOM TO BLAME-- IF SHE WAS NOTTHERE?137" was the grandparentin a position to care for thatchild?

GROENE SAYS IT'S APARENT'S LEGAL DUTY TO ENSURETHE BABYSITTER CAN CARE FOR ACHILD.1:40 does thegrandparent have a mentaldisability where they don'tknow what's going on?

Can thegrandparent physically move?

Aspokesman for the hamiltoncounty prsecutor WOULD ONLYSAY IT IS OBVIOUS THEGRANDMOTHER WAS UNABLE TO CAREFOR AMARI.NEIGHBORS SAY SHEHAD PHYSICAL LIMITATIONS== ANDUSED A WALKER.PROSECUTORS DIDNOT CHARGE THE FATHER.310 ifdad's not around and daddoesn't know anything that'sgoing on then you can't findthe dad criminal responsiblefor that's going on hereAMARI'S DAD STARTED A GO FUNDME PAGE TO HELP WITH FUNERALEXPENSES... WE ARE WAITING FORA RESPONSE TO CHANGES TO HISSON'S CASE.--ONCE THE MOTHERHAS HER FIRST COURTAPPEARCANCE we will find outwho her attorney is and whatcourt dates come next.Reporting in THE WEST END.

Cfwcpo nine news